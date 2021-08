What is sure to be the highlight of the summer is coming up when the annual Eldora Handicamp takes place this coming weekend. The annual gathering is a time when more than 100 volunteers come to the Homeplace Recreation Park to hold camp for area handicapped children and youth. The camp is usually a three-day affair, Friday through Sunday, but in a concession to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, this year’s event will be a single day, on Saturday, July 31.