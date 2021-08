Over the past year, streetwear has cemented itself into our closets. As many of our wardrobes became more casual and relaxed, athleisure pieces were adopted into our everyday outfits more than ever in the form of statement sneakers, matching sweatsuits, and bike short looks. As we’ve integrated the sporty pieces more and more into our everyday wardrobes, they have become bonafide staples and there are some key streetwear brands you’ll be sure to spot on fashion insiders.