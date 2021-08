Live Blog: Top Moments From the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Though some competition has already begun, the Tokyo Olympic Games officially, finally get underway Friday night with the Opening Ceremony. The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is hosting the first major global gathering since the global pandemic began last year and will see special performances, pageantry and the Parade of Athletes during the ceremony. Among the plans in store that will feature on the NBC broadcast: Leslie Odom Jr. will tell the story of the hopes and dreams of Olympians in an opening vignette, Dwayne Johnson will introduce Team USA, and Uma Thurman will narrate a special feature leading into the Parade of Athletes.