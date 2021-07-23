Cancel
Apple celebrates its 40th anniversary in Singapore: a fruitful partnership in education, app economy and more

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 22, Apple celebrated its 40th anniversary in Singapore. In an appreciation article, the company detailed the transition of its manufacturing partnership with the country into a deep-rooted relationship focused on bringing meaningful changes in Singapore’s educational system, job creation, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. In 1981, Apple’s first...

BusinessApple Insider

Tim Cook celebrates Apple's 40 years in Singapore

CEO Tim Cook has marked four decades of Apple in Singapore by revealing that his first Apple product was the Apple II, manufactured there. Apple has marked four decades of operations and sales in Singapore, while Tim Cook talked with local radio in the country about what he called "one of the best countries in the world." — In a press release marking four decades of Apple in Singapore, the company notes that when it began in 1981, the country itself was only 16 years old.
9to5Mac

Apple celebrates its 40 year presence in Singapore, Tim Cook discusses his first ever Apple product in new interview

Apple today commemorated its 40 year history in Singapore, where it first set up offices in 1981. Singapore serves as Apple’s base for its Asia-Pacific operations. Today, Apple says it employs more than 3500 people and supports a further 55,000 Singaporean jobs with the iOS app economy. Tim Cook celebrated the occasion with a new interview with local radio, in which he discusses his first ever Mac experience.
Apple marks 40 years of 'innovation, education, and progress' in Singapore

Apple is celebrating its 40 years of life in Singapore. The company first opened Singaporean offices in 1981 and now employees more than 3,500 people. Apple has celebrated its first 40 years of life in Singapore, sharing details about its presence in a country that was just 16 years old when Apple made it home.
