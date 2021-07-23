Will a smart meter save me money?

REVIEW – Since long-distance travel has been off the table for a while now, I’ve been making plans for shorter, closer-to-home trips. Inevitably, those trips involve long drives and off-the-grid locations. My usual EDC battery packs work fine to keep my power-hungry travel devices fed, but I have to pack three or four if the lack of power will be prolonged. A larger power bank, like the Goal Zero Venture 75, is a perfect alternative to toting around multiple packs. The Venture 75 is a bit bigger than most of my EDC power packs, but that size allows it to deliver up to 19200mAh of power. Priced reasonably at $119.95, the Venture 75 is built to seemingly withstand a direct nuclear hit and is another Goal Zero product that delivers on all of its promises, even if its charging port plug is ugly and awkward.