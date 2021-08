Three-time Olympic medallist Andy Murray will compete in the men’s doubles alongside doubles specialist and two-time Grand Slam winner Joe Salisbury at Tokyo 2020.The duo are one of two British pairings competing in the men’s doubles, with Jamie Murray joining his brother at the competition and paired with Neal Skupski.Salisbury and Murray face a tough start against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.The second seeds have won every Grand Slam but crashed out of the doubles at Rio 2016 in the second round.The clash is scheduled for 24 July and is due to be the second match on...