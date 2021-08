Hakha (Agenzia Fides) - The Catholic priest Fr. Noel Hrang Tin Thang, parish priest of the Catholic church in the city of Surkhua, in the diocese of Hakha, was taken and arrested by local militias in the Burmese state of Chin, the armed rebel groups of the territory, known as "Hakha-CDF", who oppose the military dictatorship. The group is known as "Chinland Defense Forces" (CDF), located in Chin State, in western Myanmar, on the border with India. Last April, armed resistance groups formed in the state to fight and oppose the repression carried out by the soldiers of the Tatmadaw, the Burmese regular army.