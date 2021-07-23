Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FORECAST: Less heat but more storms for Saturday

By Meteorologist Pat Cavlin
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhjbn_0b5YaQkm00

Record-breaking heat will subside for more storms this weekend.

A frontal boundary will move into North Florida tonight and stall across the middle of the state on Saturday. As a result, rain chances will increase across much of the peninsula.

The weekend won’t be a washout but scattered to numerous storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures should run closer to normal, in the lower 90s, with added cloud coverage from any storms that develop.

The aforementioned frontal boundary may also act as the focus for a developing tropical system off the Georgia coastline this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has given this area medium odds of development through next week.

Regardless of what happens, direct impacts aren’t likely for SWFL, although this feature could keep rain chances elevated through midweek.

By the end of next week, rain chances are still expected to drop as temperatures make a run back into the mid-90s.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Florida#Swfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Ten hurricanes and 21 major storms: NOAA raises extreme weather warning for 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its Atlantic hurricane season outlook, slightly increasing the number of predicted storms.The agency said in a release that the “likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season” is 65 per cent.NOAA said that between 15 to 21 named storms could now be possible of which seven to 10 could become hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes. “This updated outlook includes the 5 named storms that have formed so far, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest fifth named storm on record,” the agency said.An above-average hurricane season could overwhelm the response...
Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Less Wind And Heat, But More Smoke Coming

A trough of low pressure is moving over northern California this afternoon and tonight, and that will increase our wind speed and raise our area's fire danger even further. The wind will be weaker Thursday, but the smoke will get worse. Wednesday began fairly quiet and quite warm as expected, but a trough will be increasing our wind speed tonight through early tomorrow as a weak cold front moves over our region. Red Flag Warnings continue through Thursday for most of our region. Tonight will be mild and breezy with lows from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be sunny but smoky, and it will be cooler. Highs will range from the 80s in the mountains to the 90s in the valley and foothills.
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

NOAA revises hurricane forecast, predicts more storms

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was on track to outpace 2020 before quieting down the last couple of weeks, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration still sees the signs for more storms. The NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center releases a mid-season update to its hurricane season forecast every year, and with Wednesday’s update, the outlook for what was predicted to be an ...
EnvironmentKXAN

NOAA is still forecasting for an above average hurricane season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway, and atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season, according to the annual mid-season update issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. The latest outlook reflects that the number of...
Mobile, ALWKRG

Fewer Storms with Seasonal Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A weak frontal boundary will be situated along the coast or just offshore today and tomorrow. This will allow some drier air to work its way south. This will result in fewer showers and thunderstorms with about a third of the area getting wet weather today and about a fifth tomorrow. With more sunshine, temperatures will easily reach the lower 90s. A light south wind will develop with the sea breeze during the afternoon hours.
EnvironmentWSVN-TV

Heavy Rain, In Spots

These features are trapping deep tropical moisture across Florida and keeping a high rain chance in the forecast through Friday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms expected each afternoon. Heavy rainfall once again could cause street flooding. Also, a strong storm or two likely producing gusty winds and frequent lightning possible.
EnvironmentPosted by
WJCT News

NOAA Hurricane Season Forecast Update

An active season is still the most likely outcome when the 2021 Hurricane Season comes to a close according NOAA's updated seasonal forecast. The parent agency of the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center says 15 to 21 named storms, 7 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes are forecast. These numbers include the 5 named storms and 1 hurricane that have already formed in 2021: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Elsa.
Environmentsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

NOAA Hurricane Season Forecast Update

An active season is still the most likely outcome when the 2021 Hurricane Season comes to a close according NOAA's updated seasonal forecast. The parent agency of the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center says 15 to 21 named storms, 7 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes are forecast. These numbers include the 5 named storms and 1 hurricane that have already formed in 2021: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Elsa.
Environmentwuwf.org

NOAA Hurricane Season Forecast Update

An active season is still the most likely outcome when the 2021 Hurricane Season comes to a close according NOAA's updated seasonal forecast. The parent agency of the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center says 15 to 21 named storms, 7 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes are forecast. These numbers include the 5 named storms and 1 hurricane that have already formed in 2021: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, and Elsa.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

NOAA's updated hurricane outlook calls for even more storms in 2021

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast, slightly increasing expectations for the number of named storms and powerful hurricanes. Why it matters: With the U.S. already reeling from extreme heat and wildfires, disaster response agencies are overstretched. A particularly destructive and active...
EnvironmentTurnto10.com

NOAA updates hurricane forecast; calls for more named storms

August, September, and October reflect the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and as such, NOAA has issued a mid-season forecast update. Back in May, NOAA released their initial forecast which called for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes. Now, given the five storms we've already had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy