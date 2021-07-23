FORECAST: Less heat but more storms for Saturday

Record-breaking heat will subside for more storms this weekend.

A frontal boundary will move into North Florida tonight and stall across the middle of the state on Saturday. As a result, rain chances will increase across much of the peninsula.

The weekend won’t be a washout but scattered to numerous storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures should run closer to normal, in the lower 90s, with added cloud coverage from any storms that develop.

The aforementioned frontal boundary may also act as the focus for a developing tropical system off the Georgia coastline this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has given this area medium odds of development through next week.

Regardless of what happens, direct impacts aren’t likely for SWFL, although this feature could keep rain chances elevated through midweek.

By the end of next week, rain chances are still expected to drop as temperatures make a run back into the mid-90s.