SV Microwave has introduced a way to seamlessly transition from Ø.086" cable types to Ø.047" cable types through a direct solder connection. The ConvergeRF solution was developed by SV in response to an industry need for increased routing capabilities in systems where space is tight and low insertions loss is critical. Before ConvergeRF, designers chose between cable types that were small and flexible or large and low loss. Two discreet cable assemblies were often utilized, which introduced more interfaces, more handling, and degradation of performance into the overall design.