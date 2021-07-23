Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

Lawsuits allege carcinogens caused cancer in Covington

By Arielle Kass, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2174rU_0b5Ya08N00

More than 150 lawsuits were filed this week in Gwinnett County State Court, each alleging that emissions from Covington companies caused cancer in residents there.

The suits claim that BD, a company that uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment, and SRG, an automotive parts manufacturer that uses trichloroethylene in its operations, contributed to elevated cancer diagnoses near their facilities.

The suits also implicate managers and other related businesses. The lawsuits follow increasing awareness of the carcinogenic properties of some gases used in manufacturing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Covington, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
City
Covington, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Cancer#Trichloroethylene#Srg#Bd#Srg#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
KidsPosted by
WGAU

What is RSV and why are doctors seeing a spike in cases in children?

A respiratory disease that normally peaks in winter is surging in Southern states this summer, sickening infants and young children. Physicians have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is a common childhood disease that generally causes mild cold-like symptoms and usually hits in colder months. Several...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Maryland sees rise of COVID-19 cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has been seeing rising cases of COVID-19, but no deaths were reported on Monday morning for the latest 24-hour period. The state reported 447 new confirmed cases on Monday, and hospitalizations increased by 25 to 281 in the state. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the...
Bessemer, ALPosted by
WGAU

Union: NLRB officer recommends new vote for Amazon workers

The union that tried — and failed — to organize Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama may get a do-over. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on Monday said that a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board has recommended that the vote by workers in April to overwhelmingly reject the union be set aside and that another vote be held in its place. The hearing officer determined that Amazon violated labor law, according to the union.
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Famed Minneapolis club requiring vaccination

MINNEAPOLIS — The First Avenue music venue in Minneapolis that was made famous in Prince’s movie “Purple Rain” is requiring that all concertgoers provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or show a negative virus test. The venue said Monday that the policy is effective immediately. Patrons must have a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy