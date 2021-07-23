Lawsuits allege carcinogens caused cancer in Covington

More than 150 lawsuits were filed this week in Gwinnett County State Court, each alleging that emissions from Covington companies caused cancer in residents there.

The suits claim that BD, a company that uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment, and SRG, an automotive parts manufacturer that uses trichloroethylene in its operations, contributed to elevated cancer diagnoses near their facilities.

The suits also implicate managers and other related businesses. The lawsuits follow increasing awareness of the carcinogenic properties of some gases used in manufacturing.

