Jessica “Bubba” Leanne Wilson, 34

One after the other celebrities are getting married these days and it seems like it is a new trend in Hollywood. Every day the news of the marriage of some celebrity remains in the headlines of the newspaper. In this lineup, NASCAR star Bubba Wallace made a sensational announcement that increases the excitement of his fans. On Friday, 30th July 2021, Bubba disclosed his engagement with his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter. For the past 4 years, the duo is often sharing their pictures together on their social media accounts. Though, the admirers are excited upon knowing the news and congratulate the duo on their engagement. The moment fans heard about his engagement they start searching about Bubba’s girlfriend. So here we are present with the complete details of Amanda Carter.