Jessica “Bubba” Leanne Wilson, 34

Feb. 28, 2000 - July 25, 2021. Tupelo-Jessica Leigh Monet Pannell, 21, perished tragically from a homicide on Sunday, July 25, 2021 in the prime of her life. Born Feb. 28, 2000 to Orlando Pannell and Chandra Staples Pannell, she was an incoming Senior at the University of Southern Mississippi where she was studying Chemistry. Jessica was a beautiful young lady, a fashion model, a brilliant student, a standout golfer, the first black lady to win the State Championship in 2017 for her alma mater, Tupelo High School, Class of 2018. Jessica was talented beyond grace!! She could sing, dance, act and was a consummate orator. She had thousands of friends due to her gracious smile, her sterling personality and her poise and big heart. Very spiritual, she was a longtime youth leader in Davis Temple and had most recently attended The Message Center in West Point.
