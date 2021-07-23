Cancel
Jessica “Bubba” Leanne Wilson, 34

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 10 days ago

Jessica “Bubba” Leanne Wilson, 34 was born December 7, 1986 in North Carolina to Adrea Collins Allred and Danny Wilson. Her and her little brother, Christopher Wilson, spent their youth side by side and she quickly became his sidekick and bodyguard. She later met her lifelong companion Kenny Anderson and has spent the last 17 years with him.

