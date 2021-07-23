What you need to know about Saturday's free jazz festival in downtown Jacksonville
Heading to Saturday's Don't Miss A Beat Jazz Festival? Here's what you need to know:. Jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr., who is artistic director of the festival, founded the Don't Miss a Beat Foundation in 2008 to help keep at-risk students in school. The organization uses performing arts to help kids connect with their community and offers tutoring services and summer camps at its Community Arts Center in Woodstock Park.www.jacksonville.com
Comments / 0