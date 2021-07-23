Jack Dorsey Explains Why His and Twitter’s Focus Should Be on Bitcoin During Q2 2021 Earnings Call
On Thursday (July 22), Jack Dorsey, the CEO of micro-blogging platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), talked about Bitcoin during his company’s Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, Twitter announced its financial results for Q2 2021. According to Twitter’s press release, Q2 revenue was $1.19 billion, which is an increase of 74% year over year, and Q2 net income was $66 million.www.cryptoglobe.com
