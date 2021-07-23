Jack Dorsey Explains Why His and Twitter’s Focus Should Be on Bitcoin During Q2 2021 Earnings Call

The upcoming Tesla Q2-2021 earnings call, which will be announced this Monday after market hours, will at last shed some light on what has happened with the company’s bitcoin holdings. The company held more than 1.5 billion dollars in bitcoin on Q1 and has reported only one sale to “test the market’s liquidity” according to its CEO, Elon Musk. The cryptocurrency community has been patiently waiting in anticipation to see the disclosures stemming from Tesla’s forthcoming earnings report.