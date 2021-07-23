Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Russia promises to resolve delays in supplies of vaccine to Argentina

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lceWc_0b5YVE9Z00
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would resolve delays in deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina, but that its priority was to satisfy demand at home.

Argentina, one of the first countries to use Sputnik V widely, has complained that delays in the arrival of second doses are holding back its vaccination campaign. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Moscow#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Argentina
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine blocking water supply to Crimea in European lawsuit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow complained that Ukraine was blocking water supplies to Russian-annexed Crimea in a lawsuit at Europe’s top human rights court on Thursday. Ukraine said the suit contained a series of grievances that it described as Russian propaganda. Ties between Ukraine and Russia have been fraught since 2014,...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
PRX

Cuba’s promise of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Eduardo Ortega Delgado, a professor in Havana, Cuba, is now fully vaccinated — and he’s feeling pretty happy about it. “I feel more safe and more confident,” he told The World in Spanish from his home in Havana. During the pandemic, the 73-year-old professor of plant physiology at the University...
MilitaryMetro International

Russia working closely with post-coup Myanmar on military supplies – exporter

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The head of Russia’s state arms exporter said on Wednesday that Moscow was cooperating closely with Myanmar’s ruling junta to supply it with military hardware including aircraft. Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising the junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits...
PharmaceuticalsPublic Radio International PRI

New Russia vaccine trial to combine Sputnik and AstraZeneca

In Russia, a new vaccine trial just got the green light. The idea is to combine a first dose of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, with a second dose of the British AstraZeneca shot. Right now, only about 20% of Russian citizens have been vaccinated, while vaccine hesitancy rates there are among the highest in the world. Host Marco Werman speaks with Judy Twigg, a global public health expert at Virginia Commonwealth University, specializing in Russia, Ukraine, and other parts of Eurasia.
Medical & Biotechmarketresearchtelecast.com

In addition to Russia’s delays, AstraZeneca continues to fail to deliver promised vaccines and the government proposed an alternative to expedite delivery of doses.

On June 30, the Minister of Health of the Nation Carla Vizzotti held a video conference with Agustin Lamas, general manager of AstraZeneca for the Southern Cone. According to the record of Hearings of the Nation, the reason for the communication was due to the “delivery schedule and regulatory points ”of the contract that the Government signed with that international company in exchange for 22,400,000 doses of your coronavirus vaccine.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Russia says U.S. asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept. 3

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States said Washington had asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3 after their visas expire, heightening tensions between the two countries. In an interview with the National Interest magazine published on Sunday, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov did...
Public Healthrock947.com

Portugal lifts night-time curfew as COVID-19 vaccination speeds up

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal said on Thursday it would lift a night-time curfew and restrictions on restaurants’ opening hours from Sunday, with around half of the population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, helping to control a recent surge in infections. “Vaccination has contributed very significantly to (allow) these measures… but...
IndiaPosted by
Reuters

India and China to continue dialogue over disputed border

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India and China will continue dialogue aimed at easing tensions on their disputed border, the two countries said on Monday, amid concerns over a broader conflict as troops from both economic giants continue to face off at the disputed area. The two sides had...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,097 - RKI

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,097 to 3,771,262, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,659, the tally showed. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S., European lawmakers issue statement opposing Nord Stream 2

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement on Monday, along with counterparts from several European parliaments, opposing the recent agreement between Washington and Germany to allow completion of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline. "We consider Nord Stream 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy