Russia promises to resolve delays in supplies of vaccine to Argentina

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would resolve delays in deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina, but that its priority was to satisfy demand at home.

Argentina, one of the first countries to use Sputnik V widely, has complained that delays in the arrival of second doses are holding back its vaccination campaign. read more

