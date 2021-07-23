Mayfield Homer Lifts Angels Over Twins
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A fifth inning three-run home run off the bat of Jack Mayfield was all the Angels needed to top the Twins 3-2 in Minnesota. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Angels while the Twins have dropped three of their last four. Kenta Maeda saw his record return to .500 after dropping his fourth game of the season. The Twins finished with just six hits. Prior to the game, Minnesota traded designated hitter Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays for a pair of minor league pitchers.www.willmarradio.com
Comments / 0