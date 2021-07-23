Mayfield Homer Lifts Angels Over Twins

Cole Irvin outdueled Shohei Ohtani and a late three-run homer from Ramón Laureano supplied the offense in the A’s 4-1 win over the Angels Monday night. Both starters kept the game scoreless but when Ohtani exited the mound for the seventh, the A’s (54-42) pounced on the lead when Laureano hit a 3-run homer (13). Steve Cishek (L, 0-1, 3.48 ERA) couldn’t record a single out for the Angels (46-47) in the inning and his night came to an end after he walked the first two batters he faced then gave up the Laureano homer. A Matt Olson (23) solo blast to lead off the eighth topped off the Oakland scoring.