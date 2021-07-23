Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

These are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YUd8F00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUd8F00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 3,195 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 129 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 238 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Chester County, SC 238 77 13,317 4,305
2 Rowan County, NC 224 313 12,485 17,429
3 Gaston County, NC 205 444 12,618 27,329
4 Lancaster County, SC 193 173 12,323 11,035
5 York County, SC 152 394 12,544 32,445
6 Iredell County, NC 137 236 11,265 19,435
7 Cabarrus County, NC 131 264 11,241 22,645
8 Lincoln County, NC 106 86 12,749 10,383
9 Union County, NC 100 226 11,115 25,198
10 Mecklenburg County, NC 93 982 10,978 115,741

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
World War II
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy