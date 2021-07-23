Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YUYfU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUYfU00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 2,513 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tate County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Tate County stands at 309 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Tate County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Tate County, MS 309 88 12,108 3,450
2 Benton County, MS 303 25 12,553 1,036
3 Marshall County, MS 296 106 12,913 4,621
4 Tunica County, MS 265 27 10,787 1,097
5 Fayette County, TN 209 83 13,292 5,276
6 Crittenden County, AR 198 97 12,756 6,252
7 Shelby County, TN 182 1,706 10,716 100,409
8 Tipton County, TN 169 104 12,313 7,566
9 DeSoto County, MS 157 277 12,851 22,635

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Memphis Metropolitan Area#Covid 19#Americans#Ms#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing spread of the Delta variant is claiming lives and threatening a return to normalcy in the United States. So far, 605,780 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, […]
Andalusia, ALalreporter.com

COVID-19 surge leads to Alabama Walmart closures

At least two Alabama Walmarts have closed since Thursday due to COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations in the state are surging at a pace not seen since the start of the pandemic. Walmart in Andalusia on Thursday announced the store would close until Saturday so workers could clean and sanitize...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Louisiana Reinstates Mask Mandate; Just the Beginning?

In case you haven't heard, Louisiana has reinstated a state-wide mask mandate. This mask mandate will be enforced at any indoor facility across the state. Churches, businesses, bowling alleys, movie theaters, gas stations, restaurants, and every where in-between. Starting tomorrow, and lasting until the beginning of September, you are now required to wear a mask indoors in the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Gov. Edwards reissues indoor mask mandate for Louisiana

As confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstituted an indoor mask mandate on Monday requiring residents to wear face coverings in schools, churches, businesses and any other public spaces. “It has been clear that current recommendations on their own haven’t worked,” said...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

33 Michigan Counties Enter Higher-Risk Virus Threat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging everyone ages 2 and over, including the fully vaccinated, to wear masks in public indoor settings because transmission of the coronavirus is “high” or “substantial.”. The guidance affected 33 of 83 counties...
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

States in the South Tend to Have the Worst Health Care

Access to health care has taken on new urgency during the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained health care systems throughout the country. But while assessing system-wide health quality is difficult in the U.S., according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. continued to "lag behind comparably wealthy and sizable countries" in terms of health care even before the coronavirus pandemic, and "the gap has widened between the U.S. health system and those of its peers."
Arizona StateWIS-TV

Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - The Buckeye Police Department has announced that the vehicle of a South Carolina man who has been reported missing in Arizona has been found. Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway on June 23.

Comments / 0

Community Policy