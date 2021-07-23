These are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 2,513 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 187 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tate County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Tate County stands at 309 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Tate County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

