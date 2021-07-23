Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

These are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUXml00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 1,633 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 197 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in East Feliciana Parish stands at 595 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 595 116 17,032 3,321
2 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 338 75 12,632 2,799
3 Iberville Parish, LA 303 100 12,329 4,063
4 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 244 63 11,906 3,079
5 West Feliciana Parish, LA 221 34 7,992 1,229
6 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 191 849 9,593 42,601
7 Livingston Parish, LA 156 215 11,033 15,238
8 Ascension Parish, LA 139 169 11,160 13,523
9 St. Helena Parish, LA 115 12 9,653 1,005

