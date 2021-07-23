Cancel
Knoxville, TN

These are the Counties in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUWu200 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 1,390 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 160 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Anderson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Anderson County stands at 232 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Anderson County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Anderson County, TN 232 176 11,671 8,844
2 Grainger County, TN 217 50 11,698 2,692
3 Roane County, TN 206 109 12,108 6,405
4 Union County, TN 176 34 10,164 1,961
5 Morgan County, TN 171 37 11,891 2,568
6 Campbell County, TN 156 62 10,631 4,219
7 Blount County, TN 156 200 12,490 16,042
8 Knox County, TN 143 651 11,478 52,361
9 Loudon County, TN 138 71 12,139 6,265

