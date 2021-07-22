Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

If you want to know what's going on in the world, TikTok is where it's at. You can find out what is on the minds of the youth and increasingly adults, too. It's the young ones who can keep it real with you. They let you know exactly what they are thinking without any filters and sometimes that can be an emotionally painful experience or it can keep you cracking up laughing. Speaking of cracking, that is part of one the most cruel nicknames I've heard to describe Yakima.