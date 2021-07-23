Cancel
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YURUP00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 9,307 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 137 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 248 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Liberty County, TX 248 203 10,129 8,292
2 Brazoria County, TX 152 538 11,185 39,594
3 Harris County, TX 145 6,659 8,862 407,863
4 Galveston County, TX 138 452 12,855 42,047
5 Austin County, TX 125 37 7,715 2,281
6 Montgomery County, TX 110 611 10,188 56,488
7 Waller County, TX 104 52 8,604 4,301
8 Fort Bend County, TX 98 725 9,572 70,771
9 Chambers County, TX 74 30 13,335 5,373

