Omaha, NE

These are the Counties in the Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUPix00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area, which covers parts of Nebraska and Iowa, a total of 1,180 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 128 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Omaha metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Harrison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Harrison County stands at 516 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Harrison County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Harrison County, IA 516 73 12,819 1,813
2 Pottawattamie County, IA 189 177 12,054 11,271
3 Mills County, IA 160 24 10,945 1,637
4 Douglas County, NE 129 718 12,929 71,755
5 Washington County, NE 124 25 10,871 2,198
6 Saunders County, NE 76 16 12,053 2,534
7 Sarpy County, NE 73 131 12,814 22,854
8 Cass County, NE 62 16 10,412 2,676

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

