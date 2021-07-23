Cancel
These are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUO5S00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 4,618 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 190 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 309 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Atascosa County, TX 309 151 12,106 5,911
2 Comal County, TX 231 312 8,751 11,822
3 Medina County, TX 217 107 9,580 4,726
4 Bexar County, TX 190 3,654 11,975 230,623
5 Kendall County, TX 172 72 8,125 3,411
6 Wilson County, TX 145 70 9,944 4,793
7 Guadalupe County, TX 143 222 10,321 16,011
8 Bandera County, TX 138 30 6,796 1,479

San Juan County, NMDaily Times

San Juan County leads state in Beta, Gamma, Delta COVID-19 variants

New Mexico Department of Health data on July 12 listed San Juan County having 285 Alpha (B.1.1.17), 28 Gamma (P.1) and 17 Delta (B.1.617.2) COVID-19 cases. It is the classification of San Juan County with substantial transmission that leads the CDC to urge those are fully vaccinated in the county to wear face masks indoors.

