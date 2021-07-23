Cancel
New Orleans, LA

These are the Parishes in the New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUNCj00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the New Orleans-Metairie metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 2,624 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 208 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Orleans metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. John the Baptist Parish has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in St. John the Baptist Parish stands at 325 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the New Orleans-Metairie metro area, St. John the Baptist Parish ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 St. John the Baptist Parish, LA 325 141 9,195 3,995
2 St. James Parish, LA 243 52 9,777 2,088
3 St. Tammany Parish, LA 211 531 10,961 27,631
4 Jefferson Parish, LA 210 914 11,158 48,570
5 Orleans Parish, LA 207 807 8,195 31,933
6 St. Charles Parish, LA 186 98 11,196 5,903
7 St. Bernard Parish, LA 118 54 9,354 4,274
8 Plaquemines Parish, LA 116 27 11,269 2,634

