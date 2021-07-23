Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, IN

These are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YUKYY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUKYY00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 17,125 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 180 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Newton County stands at 257 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area, Newton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Newton County, IN 257 36 8,617 1,208
2 Lake County, IN 211 1,028 11,637 56,653
3 Cook County, IL 202 10,539 10,700 558,928
4 Kenosha County, WI 201 338 11,255 18,945
5 Porter County, IN 195 327 11,600 19,493
6 Jasper County, IN 164 55 11,881 3,974
7 Grundy County, IL 156 79 11,907 6,014
8 Kane County, IL 154 815 11,255 59,746
9 Will County, IL 151 1,042 11,227 77,320
10 Lake County, IL 146 1,025 9,769 68,736
11 DuPage County, IL 142 1,321 9,973 92,920
12 DeKalb County, IL 116 121 9,780 10,191
13 McHenry County, IL 97 299 9,530 29,333
14 Kendall County, IL 80 100 10,740 13,385

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Newton County, IN
Government
County
Newton County, IN
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy