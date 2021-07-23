Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YUHuN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUHuN00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 11,187 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 154 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hood County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hood County stands at 239 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, Hood County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hood County, TX 239 136 11,952 6,801
2 Johnson County, TX 232 380 12,447 20,348
3 Kaufman County, TX 225 268 14,066 16,726
4 Wise County, TX 200 129 11,946 7,722
5 Hunt County, TX 195 180 6,915 6,372
6 Ellis County, TX 192 325 13,782 23,270
7 Tarrant County, TX 179 3,606 13,203 266,698
8 Rockwall County, TX 170 159 12,946 12,123
9 Dallas County, TX 161 4,160 11,964 309,445
10 Somervell County, TX 160 14 12,479 1,091
11 Parker County, TX 146 190 12,769 16,575
12 Denton County, TX 97 785 9,657 77,935
13 Collin County, TX 91 855 9,966 94,112

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Dallas Fort Worth#Covid 19#Geography#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy