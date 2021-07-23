Cancel
Columbus, OH

These are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUF8v00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 2,454 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 119 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hocking County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hocking County stands at 221 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Columbus metro area, Hocking County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hocking County, OH 221 63 7,766 2,213
2 Pickaway County, OH 212 122 15,165 8,708
3 Madison County, OH 150 66 10,146 4,463
4 Perry County, OH 139 50 8,270 2,976
5 Fairfield County, OH 135 207 10,907 16,678
6 Licking County, OH 131 226 9,724 16,754
7 Morrow County, OH 123 43 8,406 2,940
8 Franklin County, OH 117 1,491 10,172 129,725
9 Union County, OH 88 49 10,569 5,882
10 Delaware County, OH 70 137 9,651 19,013

