Indianapolis, IN

These are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YUCUk00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 3,878 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 193 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brown County stands at 286 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Brown County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Brown County, IN 286 43 6,997 1,052
2 Madison County, IN 266 345 10,322 13,368
3 Johnson County, IN 257 390 12,292 18,630
4 Shelby County, IN 218 97 11,408 5,065
5 Morgan County, IN 204 142 9,818 6,846
6 Hendricks County, IN 199 321 11,128 17,909
7 Hancock County, IN 198 146 11,736 8,665
8 Marion County, IN 191 1,801 11,046 104,335
9 Putnam County, IN 165 62 10,109 3,797
10 Boone County, IN 163 105 11,026 7,092
11 Hamilton County, IN 135 426 11,684 36,932

