These are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 3,878 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 193 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Brown County stands at 286 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area, Brown County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

