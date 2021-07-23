These are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 3,510 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 123 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Adams County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Adams County stands at 146 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).