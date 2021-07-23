Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, CO

These are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YU0zH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YU0zH00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 3,510 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 123 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Adams County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Adams County stands at 146 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area, Adams County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Adams County, CO 146 726 12,401 61,646
2 Jefferson County, CO 142 810 8,670 49,454
3 Denver County, CO 122 848 10,837 75,146
4 Arapahoe County, CO 122 774 9,988 63,589
5 Broomfield County, CO 115 76 7,660 5,065
6 Douglas County, CO 76 251 9,405 30,905
7 Elbert County, CO 56 14 7,591 1,910
8 Gilpin County, CO 51 3 4,811 285
9 Clear Creek County, CO 32 3 5,160 484
10 Park County, CO 29 5 4,876 848

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Adams County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Broomfield, CO
Adams County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy