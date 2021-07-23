Cancel
These are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YTxVK00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 13,147 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 217 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Salem County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Salem County stands at 297 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area, Salem County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Salem County, NJ 297 188 9,726 6,160
2 Camden County, NJ 265 1,343 11,094 56,288
3 Delaware County, PA 251 1,417 9,325 52,551
4 Philadelphia County, PA 240 3,774 9,847 155,134
5 Gloucester County, NJ 223 648 10,611 30,863
6 Bucks County, PA 213 1,332 9,750 61,068
7 Montgomery County, PA 212 1,739 8,608 70,701
8 Burlington County, NJ 197 880 10,008 44,671
9 Chester County, PA 160 825 7,917 40,942
10 New Castle County, DE 153 847 11,781 65,399
11 Cecil County, MD 150 154 6,247 6,404

