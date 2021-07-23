Cancel
These are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YTpRW00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 2,192 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 173 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Washington County stands at 341 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, Washington County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Washington County, KY 341 41 12,281 1,476
2 Scott County, IN 244 58 11,544 2,741
3 Floyd County, IN 234 180 10,310 7,919
4 Harrison County, IN 189 75 11,238 4,463
5 Jefferson County, KY 175 1,343 10,894 83,574
6 Clark County, IN 171 198 11,538 13,350
7 Shelby County, KY 167 78 10,343 4,839
8 Spencer County, KY 137 25 9,103 1,661
9 Oldham County, KY 128 84 11,856 7,751
10 Henry County, KY 126 20 8,821 1,395
11 Bullitt County, KY 104 83 9,485 7,537
12 Trimble County, KY 81 7 8,220 710

