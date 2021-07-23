These are the Counties in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 3,148 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 145 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gallatin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gallatin County stands at 379 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Gallatin County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

