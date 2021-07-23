Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YTRSC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YTRSC00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cincinnati metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, a total of 3,148 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 145 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Cincinnati metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gallatin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gallatin County stands at 379 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Cincinnati metro area, Gallatin County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Gallatin County, KY 379 33 8,698 757
2 Mason County, KY 233 40 10,296 1,766
3 Ohio County, IN 187 11 9,869 581
4 Butler County, OH 162 613 10,502 39,730
5 Dearborn County, IN 158 78 12,020 5,950
6 Hamilton County, OH 155 1,259 10,089 81,926
7 Franklin County, IN 153 35 7,473 1,707
8 Brown County, OH 142 62 9,300 4,062
9 Warren County, OH 137 310 10,934 24,773
10 Clermont County, OH 127 259 9,974 20,269
11 Kenton County, KY 126 207 10,314 16,986
12 Boone County, KY 115 149 11,289 14,573
13 Bracken County, KY 96 8 8,091 672
14 Campbell County, KY 87 80 9,544 8,806
15 Pendleton County, KY 28 4 7,280 1,057

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy