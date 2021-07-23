FTX Trading closes USD 900 mln Series B round
FTX Trading, owner and operator of crypto exchange FTX.COM, has closed a USD 900 million Series B fundraise, valuing the company at USD 18 billion. This new financing round will expand FTX's global presence and accelerate the company's growth. Over 60 investors participated in the USD 900 million Series B, including Paradigm, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, SoftBank, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Third Point, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Altimeter, BOND, NEA, Coinbase Ventures, Willoughby Capital, 40North, Senator Investment Group, Sino Global Capital, Multicoin, the Paul Tudor Jones family, Izzy Englander, Alan Howard, VanEck, Hudson River Trading, and Circle.thepaypers.com
