FTX Trading closes USD 900 mln Series B round

Blaize, the AI computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, last week announced the closing of a $71m Series D round of funding. Blaize delivers to customers a distinct fusion of AI hardware and AI Studio end-to-end software platform that leads the industry in productization of high-value knowledge-driven edge computing solutions. Blaize System on Chip (SoCs) for automotive edge and central compute functions are accelerating electric vehicles and future architectural ambitions of automotive OEMs. With substantial power advantages making EVs more efficient and economical, Blaize SoCs offer best in class performance with lower power across in-cabin, out of vehicle, and autonomous operations, enabling a streamlined architectural evolution to centralize compute.