Tokyo Olympics: Team USA basketball has always been favored to win gold ... until now

By Gary Washburn
Boston Globe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Never has there been an Olympics in the past 30 years where both the men’s and women’s Team USA basketball squads were not overwhelming favorites to win gold. The men’s team has been besieged with COVID-19 issues and the departure of Kevin Love while waiting for three members to finish the NBA Finals. Because of those factors and what coach Gregg Popovich said was “lack of conditioning,” Team USA dropped its first two exhibition games before rallying to win its final two.

www.bostonglobe.com

