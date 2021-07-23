Cancel
Public Health

These are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YSug600 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 2,943 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 158 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Nashville metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Macon County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Macon County stands at 332 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin metro area, Macon County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Macon County, TN 332 78 15,668 3,680
2 Cannon County, TN 229 32 14,017 1,959
3 Dickson County, TN 221 115 13,724 7,135
4 Trousdale County, TN 219 21 26,554 2,542
5 Smith County, TN 206 40 14,472 2,816
6 Robertson County, TN 203 141 14,490 10,048
7 Sumner County, TN 199 358 13,854 24,864
8 Maury County, TN 198 178 15,404 13,829
9 Hickman County, TN 190 47 11,764 2,903
10 Wilson County, TN 190 252 14,709 19,513
11 Rutherford County, TN 147 451 14,308 43,943
12 Cheatham County, TN 140 56 11,748 4,691
13 Davidson County, TN 140 955 13,301 90,982
14 Williamson County, TN 100 219 13,202 28,865

