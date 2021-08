Tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics looks primed to deliver some thrilling matches.The tournaments in Japan will lack some of the biggest stars of the game, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but the return to the court for Naomi Osaka arrives on Sunday following her hiatus after pulling out of the French Open and skipping Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Andy Murray is hoping to win a third successive gold medal in the men’s single, after triumphing on Centre Court at SW19 at London 2012 and defending the title in Rio four years later.It’s a tough start for the Scot against...