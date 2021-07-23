Cancel
Oklahoma State

COVID-19: Over 4.0 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Oklahoma. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0b5YSocy00 It has now been 31 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of July 21, 390,174,755 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 118.9% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In Oklahoma, 82.9% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of July 21, lower than the national average of 86.9% and the 16th smallest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 85.3% of the state population, lower than the 103.3% national figure and the 11th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 44.6% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Oklahoma, 44.6% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 23rd largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and believing they don't need a vaccine.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of July 21. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 21 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from May 12, 2021 to May 24, 2021.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 Alabama 4,919,470 3,485,659 70.9% 71.1% 11,440
49 Georgia 11,405,925 8,747,755 76.7% 82.4% 10,793
48 Mississippi 2,715,315 2,085,335 76.8% 70.1% 10,981
47 West Virginia 1,925,615 1,482,221 77.0% 82.7% 9,203
46 Idaho 1,720,650 1,355,401 78.8% 75.8% 11,016
45 South Carolina 5,405,005 4,322,933 80.0% 84.0% 11,700
44 North Carolina 11,897,730 9,551,675 80.3% 91.1% 9,753
43 Arkansas 2,899,360 2,344,406 80.9% 77.7% 12,015
42 Kansas 3,146,645 2,558,805 81.3% 87.8% 11,100
41 Alaska 842,985 688,769 81.7% 94.2% 9,494
40 Delaware 1,306,605 1,072,059 82.0% 110.1% 11,336
39 Oregon 5,708,375 4,686,883 82.1% 111.1% 5,026
38 Michigan 11,786,370 9,684,635 82.2% 97.0% 10,048
37 Maryland 8,635,250 7,096,476 82.2% 117.4% 7,678
36 Texas 32,505,445 26,744,604 82.3% 92.2% 10,447
35 Oklahoma 4,074,580 3,377,157 82.9% 85.3% 11,761
34 Arizona 8,320,990 6,976,583 83.8% 95.8% 12,478
33 New Hampshire 1,874,920 1,576,441 84.1% 115.9% 7,348
32 Wyoming 521,255 440,081 84.4% 76.0% 10,976
31 Missouri 6,287,465 5,314,903 84.5% 86.6% 10,548
30 Louisiana 4,152,520 3,510,623 84.5% 75.5% 10,668
29 Rhode Island 1,537,755 1,310,650 85.2% 123.7% 14,440
28 Montana 1,124,765 960,755 85.4% 89.9% 10,728
27 South Dakota 975,045 836,792 85.8% 94.6% 14,101
26 New Jersey 11,789,495 10,178,925 86.3% 114.6% 11,584
25 Florida 25,398,165 21,955,490 86.4% 102.2% 11,206
24 Tennessee 6,490,700 5,630,436 86.7% 82.4% 12,805
23 Ohio 12,586,795 10,939,162 86.9% 93.6% 9,557
22 Hawaii 1,960,680 1,704,642 86.9% 120.4% 2,664
21 Maine 1,883,850 1,648,394 87.5% 122.6% 5,168
20 Indiana 6,816,730 5,971,607 87.6% 88.7% 11,291
19 Iowa 3,518,515 3,102,564 88.2% 98.3% 11,909
18 California 49,923,685 44,290,970 88.7% 112.1% 9,487
17 Utah 3,299,590 2,939,399 89.1% 91.7% 13,182
16 Colorado 7,140,885 6,377,405 89.3% 110.7% 9,816
15 Illinois 14,973,405 13,407,167 89.5% 105.8% 11,048
14 Pennsylvania 15,958,205 14,329,614 89.8% 111.9% 9,503
13 Nebraska 2,123,530 1,911,202 90.0% 98.8% 11,676
12 North Dakota 726,810 654,258 90.0% 85.9% 14,567
11 Virginia 10,575,005 9,525,279 90.1% 111.6% 8,025
10 Kentucky 4,561,845 4,114,659 90.2% 92.1% 10,514
9 Minnesota 6,620,660 6,006,009 90.7% 106.5% 10,772
8 Nevada 3,182,690 2,895,012 91.0% 94.0% 11,139
7 Massachusetts 9,862,460 9,040,501 91.7% 131.2% 10,334
6 New York 24,506,495 22,557,594 92.0% 116.0% 10,925
5 Vermont 936,720 866,740 92.5% 138.9% 3,675
4 Washington 9,570,785 8,874,648 92.7% 116.5% 6,042
3 Connecticut 4,812,725 4,526,780 94.1% 127.0% 9,836
2 Wisconsin 6,250,335 6,074,585 97.2% 104.3% 11,676
1 New Mexico 2,405,105 2,447,126 99.9% 116.7% 9,881

