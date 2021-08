The recent flood events in China’s Henan Province and parts of Europe are a poignant reminder of the power of water and its devastating impacts. Floods are estimated to have affected more than 2 billion people globally over the past two decades. Such impacts are expected to worsen due to climate change, with an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme whether events. This is particularly true in the urban space, where impermeable land surface reduces infiltration and increases flash flood risks during storm events. The fact that urban populations tend to live closer to rivers, lakes, and coasts also places cities in harm’s way from multiple, interrelated flood risks.