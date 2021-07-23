Cancel
Clinton County, MO

These are the Counties in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTvRs_0b5YSWgm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0b5YSWgm00 The ongoing vaccination effort is allowing life in the United States to return to some degree of normalcy. So far, the virus has claimed 603,880 American lives -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 2,850 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 135 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 185 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clinton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clinton County stands at 317 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Kansas City metro area, Clinton County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents with at least one COVID-19 fatality by death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 20, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clinton County, MO 317 65 10,379 2,125
2 Bates County, MO 195 32 8,587 1,406
3 Lafayette County, MO 175 57 10,181 3,318
4 Wyandotte County, KS 175 287 13,073 21,484
5 Caldwell County, MO 166 15 10,034 908
6 Jackson County, MO 159 1,097 12,770 88,366
7 Ray County, MO 140 32 9,222 2,105
8 Johnson County, KS 133 776 10,442 61,138
9 Miami County, KS 127 42 8,736 2,894
10 Leavenworth County, KS 119 95 9,418 7,538
11 Cass County, MO 115 118 9,722 9,982
12 Linn County, KS 83 8 8,957 863
13 Clay County, MO 74 176 4,537 10,852
14 Platte County, MO 51 50 4,493 4,440

24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

