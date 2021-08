Fintech is an amalgam of two words: finance and technology. It is concerned with the application of technology in various industries with the intent of streamlining operations, improving user experience, and generating more profit. The sports industry is no exception, and within it, technology is rapidly being implemented into various structures such as… This article will examine the various ways technology is intercalated with different subsectors of sports, the impact and outcomes it has had, the future of fintech in the sports industry.