LIVE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC OPENING CELEBRATION IN TOKYO 2020. Despite increasing COVID-19 infections in Japan and a slew of scandals surrounding the organizers, the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will go on. A solemn ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET) without its creative director, who was fired on Thursday after a joke about the Holocaust was caught on camera in 1998. To limit the transmission of illnesses, the event will be held primarily without spectators, however some authorities, guests, and media will be allowed to attend. It will be rebroadcast in the United States at 7.30 p.m. ET.