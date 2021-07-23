Cancel
World

Prince George 8th Birthday Celebration With The Queen And Parents!

By Tom Kucher
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKid of the month! Prince George had a “wonderful” time celebrating his 8th birthday along with his household, a supply completely tells Us Weekly. “It’s really nice for him because there’s no school at the moment. He’s on holiday,” the insider says, noting that his mother and father, Prince William and Duchess Kate, toasted the birthday boy on Thursday, July 22. “Kate and William surprised George with a football cake,” the supply provides. “He received lots of lovely presents — a nature explorer set and a cool watch!”

