The first reactions to Marvel Studios’ new series What If…? have hit the web, and the response is quite positive. What If…? is the fourth original series from Marvel Studios hitting Disney Plus in 2021. Following the releases of WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki, the MCU looks to take yet another different turn with the medium of animation. The series, much like the comic book of the same name, reimagines characters and stories from the established MCU canon and showcases the many twists and turns that occur.