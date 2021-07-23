Sexy Beasts On BBC What Happened To Nina And Mick After Sexy Beasts?

Why do people watch dating shows? Forget high-minded rationalizations about contemporary sociology and mating rituals—the real reason isn’t deep. To be blunt, it’s just plain fun to ogle good-looking people as they preen for one another. Always has been, always will be. The new Netflix reality series Sexy Beasts, a reincarnation of a British program of the same name, understands this basic truth and engineers its episodes around it, all while pretending to reject it. Instead of judging each other’s looks right off the bat, the contestants don elaborate makeup and prosthetics to hide their faces, saving the hot-or-not reveal until the end of each episode. It’s a canny premise. Alas, Sexy Beasts is more interesting to think about than to watch.