Lauren Burnham Baby Birth – Later Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications!

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bachelor”: Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bring Newborn Home. Lauren Burnham shouldn’t be feeling too rosy after coming down with a nasty case of mastitis. According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mother of three is within the hospital to suppress painful irritation in her breast tissue. He shared an image of Lauren within the hospital mattress to his Instagram Story, writing, “Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her.”

CelebritiesPopculture

