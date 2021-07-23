Lauren Burnham Baby Birth – Later Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications!

On January 27, popstar Halsey announced that they were pregnant via an Instagram carousel, showing off their growing baby bump, dark-brown buzz cut, and green eye makeup. Since their announcement, they have shared plenty of photos during their pregnancy — and even proved that a leopard bodycon dress can be perfect maternity wear. We were even able to shoot the 26-year-old star in full baby-bump glory for our August 2021 cover that looked absolutely gorgeous. Now, we're happy to report that their little bundle of joy is finally here.