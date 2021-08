SMITHFIELD – Thanks to a partnership with local marine organizations, a group of teenagers in Woonsocket is heading out on the water in style this summer. For the past month, participants at the Harbour Youth Center on Social Street in Woonsocket have built their own boat with the help of an instructor from the Herreshoff Marine Museum in Bristol. The program, part of the museum’s summer education offerings, saw the students transform raw materials into a flat-bottom skiff complete with a seating bench and paddle.