Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Hot lips: Why pink pouts are trending and how to find your perfect summer shade

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OVSE_0b5YOXQf00
Paint your pout pink this summer (Alamy/PA)

With summer in full swing and lockdown restrictions lifting, lipstick has become the make-up must-have of the season.

The stats show how strong our need for lippy is, with No7 Beauty Company reporting a 61% increase in sales in the second quarter of 2021, while there has been a massive 731% rise in searches for ‘lipstick’ on the Boots website compared to the same time last year.

Inspired by the spring/summer catwalks, pink is the shade to be seen in right now, with beauty buffs taking their cues from the Tom Ford and Versace shows, where models looked fabulous with fuchsia pouts, both matte and glossy.

“I absolutely love a bold lip and especially in the summer,” says celebrity make-up artist Bryony Blake. “We all have our go-to red lippy but what about pink? There are so many ways you can wear a bold pink lip.”

Aimee Connolly, make-up artist and founder of Sculpted by Aimee, agrees: “The great thing about statement lips such as the pinks on the SS21 catwalk is how you can really change up the tones to find a shade that suits you or the look you’re wearing.”

How can you find your perfect pink?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuYzN_0b5YOXQf00
(Alamy/PA)

“The key to wearing bright pink lipstick is to ensure that it doesn’t wear you,” says Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful.

As a rule of thumb, he recommends matching the undertone of your skin, whether warm or cool, to your lipstick: “Cooler skin tones look amazing in cerise or hot pinks, indeed in most shades from dusty rose to bright fuchsia, whilst warmer skin tones will always look their best in coral or salmon pinks.”

Not sure about your undertones? Generally, if you prefer gold jewellery you’ve got warm undertones, if you tend to wear silver, you’re cool. If you wear both, you may be neutral.

“For medium and olive skin tones, typically their skins are quite neutral which allows them to carry off most shades,” says Connolly. “That being said, a dusty brown hinted pink is a perfect match for their colouring without too much drama.

“For deep and dark skin tones, wearing a bold fuchsia colour is a gorgeous contrast to the skin which really makes the lips stand out. For a more subtle shade, opt for a warm toned pink or deep berry pink for that more natural look.”

How should you apply bright pink lipstick?

“I would apply my general tips for any statement lips to how best to wear a pink lip,” says Connolly. “For me, starting with lip liner is key as it not only outlines the shape but it also keeps the bleeding and smudging to a minimum.”

She advises using a liner that’s the same shade or slightly deeper, then filling in with your lipstick or gloss and neatening the edges: “As a final step, and one that is guaranteed to make your statement lip look clean and sharp, I like to correct around the edges with a flat brush and cream concealer.”

Nervous about uber-bright neon or fuchsia? Blake says: “If you’re new to bright pink, you can try patting it on with your finger by starting on the middle part of your bottom lip and keep patting until the whole lip is subtlety filled in. This powdered velvet lip is very popular at the moment and a great way for you to try a bright colour out.”

As for matte or gloss, the choice is yours, she adds: “Ultimately, for me it’s all about confidence. If you pop on a pink lipstick and it makes you feel fabulous and happy, then that’s the colour for you – wear it with pride!”

Pink parade: X bold shades from matte to gloss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGaQa_0b5YOXQf00
(Tom Ford/PA)

Tom Ford Lip Colour Matte The Perfect Kiss, £44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd8kY_0b5YOXQf00
(MAC/PA)

MAC Matte Lipstick Candy Yum Yum, £17.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHcPQ_0b5YOXQf00
(Lancome/PA)

Lancome L’Absolu Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick Rose Lancome, £20.40, Escentual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15psad_0b5YOXQf00
(Sculpted by Aimee/PA)

Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Lip Duo Liner & Lipstick Blush Blend Pink Pair, £17, Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlAkx_0b5YOXQf00
(Trinny London/PA)

Trinny London Lip Luxe Lip Colour Pookie, £22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCE7i_0b5YOXQf00
(Jones Road/PA)

Jones Road Cool Gloss Peony, £20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIMiI_0b5YOXQf00
(Stila/PA)

Stila Plumping Lip Glaze Venus, £20

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blush Pink#Pink Lipstick#Olive Skin#Skin Tones#Lip Liner#No7 Beauty Company#Boots#Sculpted#Ss21#Colour Me Beautiful#Mac Matte Lipstick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeupthezoereport.com

How To Restore Your Natural Lip Color If They’re Looking Pale & Lackluster

As a certified lip color fiend, with truly too many lip balms, glosses, and lipsticks to count, I’m very intentional about keeping my lips covered and moisturized. Fortunately, my lips rarely crack. However, without fail, after long periods of wearing vibrant lip products, the pigment of my lips start to alter, turning my naturally rose colored lips to an unhealthy grey. Usually, I’ll spend a week or two abstaining from obsessively applying lipstick and the natural pigment will start to come back. Until next time that is. As it turns out there is a name for this type of discoloration — it’s lip hyperpigmentation.
Makeupslashedbeauty.com

How to Make Your Lips Look Bigger with Makeup the Right Way

I love the look of full, pouty lips, but I’m way too much of a commitment-phobe to get injections. Why spend the money for someone to poke a needle in your face when you can make your lips look bigger with makeup?. Overdrawing your lips with liner and lipstick can...
Hair CareByrdie

Tracey Cunningham Has the Best Tip for Finding Your Perfect Hair Color

A riddle for you: What do Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, and Drew Barrymore have in common? No, it's not a zip code or an exclusive members-only club—it’s Tracey Cunningham. If you see a star with a particularly immaculate hair color (especially a blond!) there's a solid...
Beauty & Fashiontheeverygirl.com

The Best Picks of the Nordstrom Sale Under $50

While we would love to snag a pair of Good American jeans or a coat for fall, sometimes our budget (is it payday yet?) doesn’t allow for it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still score big at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Here, we’ve rounded up our picks for shopping the sale on a serious budget. Win, win.
ApparelHarper's Bazaar

The Easiest Equation to Find the Perfect Summer Jeans

We all know how tricky it is to find the right pair of jeans. The list of considerations ranges from the obvious fit, cut, and wash to more granular details like stretch, finish, and hardware. Finding the perfect pair often boils down to a personal-to-you formula of details that, when added together, equal a major sartorial payoff.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

The Best-Selling Maxi Dress on Amazon Is Perfect for Your Next Summer Outing

Outdoor dining, rooftop parties and summer weddings have been popping up all month long.﻿ But if we're being honest, some of our fashion go-tos aren't sparking joy for us anymore. Good news though: We might've found a new item that's been missing from our closet﻿, and we're 100 percent sure it's going to be a ﻿summer staple for the rest of the season.
Relationship AdviceABC 4

Create a chunky braid perfect for your summer look

Whitney Hodgson, Utah Hair & Make-Up Artist, has you covered for bridal parties or nights out on the town. She came by to show us how to create intricate-looking hairstyles that are easy to do!. Whitney has always wanted to be a hairstylist. She remembers when she was a little...
Makeup927theblock.com

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout

One word, eight letters: lipstick. It’s known as the one makeup product that packs a mighty punch. With the benefits of helping us define the shape of our pouts, to giving our beauty beats a sensational pop of color, you can’t go wrong with stocking up on this essential. Hence why July 29th, aka National Lipstick Day, is a celebration worth partaking in.
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

Any Time Someone Compliments My Lips, It's Because of This Lipstick Equation

I definitely go through fits and phases when it comes to lipstick. Weirdly, I used to be obsessed with lipstick in high school and college—unflattering shades of pasty pink for the former and darker, borderline 90s-esque shades for the latter—before kind of petering out once I became of legal drinking age. Post-college, I began to glom onto low-maintenance tinted balms and stains, a propensity that continued even as I began my career in beauty. Even though I suddenly had access to a steady stream of lipstick from any and every brand, my stubborn case of lipstick fatigue didn’t budge, and I still preferred easy-breezy lippie options. Again, any product with the word “tinted” in it was completely my jam. Then, of course, came a worldwide pandemic, and mandated mask-wearing pretty much made lipsticks feel completely obsolete.
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

This Pomade Makes My Ragged, Bleach-Ravished Hair Look Sleek and Polished Between Haircuts

Out of all the products that have spilled over from my side of the bathroom to my boyfriend’s, I most regret giving him the Jillian Dempsey Roadie Pomade ($28). I suppose I should’ve known better than to relinquish the stuff; I’m continually impressed by the brand’s formulas (try the cheek tints) and would never give those away. The pomade, however, is categorized as a men’s product—which initially threw me off.
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF To Try

With time, our skincare and makeup routines have started overlapping. Consequently, we’re now fond of decluttered beauty counters and multipurpose products. So if you’re interested in knowing about our favorite multi-faceted pick for the summer, it’s a tinted moisturizer with SPF. Walking around with a face full of makeup doesn’t...
ApparelKTEN.com

5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress

Originally Posted On: 5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress (kickscrew.com) Is your style the perfect blend of sporty and feminine? You might love dressing up, but prefer comfy, athletic kicks that keep your look balanced and approachable. We don’t blame you. After all, studies show that high heels are the biggest culprit behind female foot pain! Ready to put a new spin on your signature look? Today, we’re sharing our top tips on how to wear sneakers with a dress.
MakeupBusiness Insider

Meet Epic Kiss: KVD Beauty's New Role-Breaking Lipstick That Combines High-Pigment Color and Hydrating Lip Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Forget what you know about lipstick, KVD Beauty's new Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick lets you have it both ways with its high-pigment color and hydrating, lip care-infused formula. Soft inside, but not for the soft-spoken, the KVD Beauty Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick is packed with intense pigment for instant, one-swipe color. It's powered by vegan cupuaçu butter to help hydrate lips and give it that ultra-buttery, balm-like feel. Epic Kiss gives you the color payoff you crave with the nourishing hydration you need.
Makeupcoveteur.com

We Tried It: The Makeup Brand You Can Sleep In

According to the skin-care powers that be, one of the biggest beauty sins you can commit is sleeping in your makeup. We all know the story: Drunk You comes home after one too many spicy margaritas, decides that you don't have the time nor the energy to wash your face, and passes out with a full face of makeup on. In the morning, Sober You is overcome with regret and anxiety that your skin is going to bear the consequences of your intoxicated actions.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Dior Romantic Voyage Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Dior Romantic Voyage (749) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a new(er), pink and taupe color story that included a mix of finishes that ranged from matte to shimmer. The first two shades were less consistent and sheerer, and they would be easier and better-performing for someone who always uses a primer or tacky base with their eyeshadows. The remaining three shades were pigmented, blendable, and long-wearing with a little powderiness overall.
MakeupKWQC

Trending Lip Tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With masks being lifted after the past year, our lips are in desperate need to be taken care of again! Brittany Gray shares her lip secrets and tips for healthy, plump lips. Softer makeup is in, with dramatic makeup not so much being the trend anymore!

Comments / 0

Community Policy