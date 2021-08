( © Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images) Olympians are currently competing with the weight of their countries’ pride and expectations on their shoulders, yet they still find the time to give the kids what they really want -- content, baby! Athletes from all over the world are giving us out-of-shape simpletons up-close and first-hand access to their lives in the Tokyo Olympic Village for two whole weeks. Thanks to their dedicated vlogging, we’ve been given the ultimate all-access tour!