Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

13 reasons we should all get on board with regular Covid testing – and quit avoiding it

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GS2Q9_0b5YOS1200
(Alamy/PA)

Regular Covid-19 testing is well on its way to becoming part of our daily lives.

In the UK you can easily order a lateral flow test for free – just fill out a form on the gov.co.uk website and a box will arrive within a few days.

We’ll admit it’s not the most pleasant experience in the world – after all, it does involve sticking a swab up your nose – but regular testing is thought to be crucial in keeping us all safe as we try to get back to some sense of normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyWPY_0b5YOS1200
You’ll soon get used to the ticklish feeling of testing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA )

Now, thousands of supermarket supply workers will be offered daily testing instead of having to self-isolate if they’re ‘pinged’ (told to self-isolate by the NHS contact tracing app) – in an effort to keep shelves fully stocked.

It’s not just critical workers who can do their bit by regularly testing – everyone can pitch in. You can do a lateral flow test if you don’t have Covid symptoms, are over the age of 11 and haven’t been told to self-isolate. The advice is to do a rapid test twice a week (every 3 to 4 days) to check if you have the virus. If you are experiencing symptoms, self-isolate and order a free PCR test.

Testing is super easy. If you’ve been putting it off, or have a friend or family member in need of a little encouragement, here’s a few reasons to get involved…

1. It gives you peace of mind… particularly when you’re seeing more vulnerable family members.

2. You feel a certain smugness… “Oh me? I’ve tested and am clear,” you’ll find yourself telling your friends with pride.

3. It’ll become part of your daily routine… you’ll soon be a testing pro, like it’s no big deal.

4. It’s about respect for the people around you… and fulfilling your civic duty – anyway, it’s not like it’s that much of a chore.

5. It will hopefully mean children can continue to go to school when term restarts… without having to isolate at home for periods of time.

6. It minimises the risk of spreading the virus… Around one in three people with Covid don’t have symptoms – testing can help indicate that you need to isolate and order a PCR test.

7. Tests are free… and who doesn’t love free things?

8. You feel like a scientist doing the test… even if chemistry was never your thing at school.

9. You’ll be up to date with the latest fashion… we’re not joking: people have started using their all-clear lateral flow tests as the hottest new accessories.

10. You’ll feel like an athlete… If Olympians are doing it regularly, why can’t you?

11. Imagine how much we all wanted tests last year… and now, we can take full advantage of them.

12. You’re doing it in solidarity with supermarket supply workers… who are working hard to keep us in much needed groceries (and, ahem, ice lollies).

13. You feel a sense of achievement when it’s done… Sure, it felt quite tickly and you sneezed a few times, but you did it, and that’s the most important thing.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid#Gov Co Uk#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealthnewshub.org

Why You Should Get a COVID Test if You Have Cold Symptoms

The common cold and COVID-19 belong to the same family of viruses, known as coronavirus, yet COVID ranks among the 10 deadliest pandemics in history. Even if you’re fully vaccinated, it’s important to monitor symptoms shared by these two coronaviruses: fever, chills, body aches and cough. It might not be a common cold or even season allergies.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

People not getting tested for Covid to avoid self-isolation, expert suggests

People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in a bid to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said. Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), which advises ministers, said it could be a factor in the difference between the high infection rate in the UK and the decrease in daily positive cases.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

People could be refusing to get tested for Covid to avoid self-isolation, says Government adviser

People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in order to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said. Professor Robert West, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), which advises ministers, said it could be a factor in the difference between the high infection rate in the UK and the decrease in confirmed positive cases.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Mail

Why you should NEVER sleep with a fan on overnight during the heatwave: Experts reveal air blowing can trigger allergy and asthma attacks

With much of England set to sizzle in highs of up to 90F today, many will be turning to their electrics fans in a desperate bid to cool down come bedtime. But while fans are an ideal way to stay cool for short periods of time, keeping them on all night may have several negative impacts on your health, according to Sleep Advisor reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy