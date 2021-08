On this episode of CoinGeek Backstage, Becky Liggero Fontana got the chance to catch up with Joe DePinto, CMO and co-founder of Haste, on the sidelines of the CoinGeek Conference in Zurich. DePinto said the event was his first time interacting with the BSV blockchain community, noting that it was great to finally see people he had known from YouTube there, in real life. As an outsider to the community, DePinto said he feels welcomed into the BSV fold, as he continues on his mission to bring Bitcoin and BSV blockchain to the global mainstream.